Rochester's Mayoral race starts forming

Jordan Glynn, the only candidate in the race for now.

Only one candidate has officially thrown his hat in the ring for Mayor of Rochester in 2018, but it's not as clear-cut as that.

Jordan Glynn officially announced his candidacy back in April of 2017, and has been attending city council meetings and events ever since, familiarizing himself with the city's challenges.

Wednesday night, Mayor Ardell Brede said he hopes his successor continues to keep a focus on the social issues of the city and Glynn had this to say:

"Mayor Brede’s right, the importance of social issues in our community is paramount. I believe it’s important to meet the needs of our community and the needs of the individual where they are. Individual success equals community strength and strong communities empower individuals."

However there's one other well-known and well-positioned potential candidate, Kim Norton.

The multi-term state legislator for part of Rochester has said in the past that if Mayor Brede decides not to run, then she would pick up that mantel.

In a call Thursday, she said she can not make a comment on her likelihood of running until March 1st.

She is currently studying under a Bush Scholarship which prevents her from participating in politics.

One other person some have been discussing is Sean Allen, who ran for City Council President in 2016.

In a statement Thursday, he said he's not planning on running for anything this fall, however he did say:

"I'm glad Mayor Brede is retiring. It's time for a new type of leader to take Rochester forward. The era of the "cheerleader" mayor needs to end. We need real policy improvements in the areas of transparency, long range planning and government accountability. "

While at this point there is much speculation, this currently simmering race will definitely come to a boil in the coming months.