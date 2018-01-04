Study: More people moving to Minnesota than out of Minnesota

Make way for more Minnesotans.

A study finds more people are moving to Minnesota, than moving away.

United Van Lines' annual "National Movers Study" takes a look at how many people are moving into and out of each state.

It found for Minnesota in 2017, 51 percent of moves were inbound and 49 percent of moves were outbound, leading to a net increase.

We asked some people in downtown Rochester today why they think that is.

Some responses included:

"Out of all the other states in the Upper Midwest, our economy's the best, we're growing and booming."

"It's a good place to raise kids. There is that, the cold is getting a little old though."

"Minnesota is a really nice state."

"People are friendly here, we're just friendly around here."

"It seems too cold to move here, but people do it."

Our neighbors to the east and the south are the seeing the opposite trend, with more people leaving Wisconsin and Iowa than moving to those states.