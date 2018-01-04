Fountain Lake dredging process moving forward

It's been years in the making, now a major lake dredging project at Fountain Lake in Albert Lea is at last moving forward.

The final permit was granted for dredging at Fountain Lake Thursday.

That means officials are ready to go forward with the bid process for dredging.

Phosphorus lake sediment has been forming at the bottom of the lake, and there was poor water quality over the summer.

Shell Rock River Watershed District Director of Field Operations Andy Henschel says the project should produce increased water clarity.

"The community has had a lot of patience. This has been a long process to get to this point. There are 14 different permits we needed to move forward with this project and now we're in the homestretch to get a dredge in the water."

The exact timeline for how long the project will take won't be known until the bids come back.

Henschel says the whole project may take six to eight years.