Flu prompts visitation restrictions at Mason City's Mercy Medica - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Flu prompts visitation restrictions at Mason City's Mercy Medical Center

Posted:
By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

This year's flu season is hitting the Mason City area hard, prompting a visitation restriction at Mercy Medical Center.

They're calling it a "Level 2" restriction.

The hospital released the following list of restrictions Thursday afternoon:

· Anyone with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms  

· Anyone 18 years of age or less 

· Birth Center visitation is limited to significant other or spouse and grandparents  

· Pediatric department visitation is limited to parents or guardians and grandparents.  

· Visitation of patients in isolation is limited to significant other or spouse, and parents or guardians plus 2 visitors  


The facility says there may be special circumstances, so anyone with special needs should call the nurse in charge for the the patient they're trying to see.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.