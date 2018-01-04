Flu prompts visitation restrictions at Mason City's Mercy Medical Center

This year's flu season is hitting the Mason City area hard, prompting a visitation restriction at Mercy Medical Center.

They're calling it a "Level 2" restriction.

The hospital released the following list of restrictions Thursday afternoon:

· Anyone with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms

· Anyone 18 years of age or less

· Birth Center visitation is limited to significant other or spouse and grandparents

· Pediatric department visitation is limited to parents or guardians and grandparents.

· Visitation of patients in isolation is limited to significant other or spouse, and parents or guardians plus 2 visitors



The facility says there may be special circumstances, so anyone with special needs should call the nurse in charge for the the patient they're trying to see.