Downtown bar removing heated igloos from rooftop patio

A popular attraction on top of a downtown Rochester bar is closing for the season.

La Vetta, located at 30 3rd Street SE, has five heated igloo tents on its roof top patio. The igloos have been there since November, attracting visitors from as far as Florida and Illinois.

However, the owner of the building got a call from the city last week informing them that the igloos violate city rules. They cited the use of propane tanks, obstructed fire exits, and combustible membrane structures (the igloos).

According to the Rochester Building Safety Department, there's also an issue about the height of the building. According to city rules, a membrane structure like the igloos cannot be on a building taller than 55 feet. The building La Vetta is in is about 75 feet tall.

The bar's manager has canceled hundreds of reservations for the season posting about the closure on the company's Facebook page. "This is literally breaking our hearts to post, but we will not be allowed to have igloos on our roof," the post said. "Unfortunately, there is no turning back this time. We did everything we could."

He said the restaurant had been booked solid on the weekends for the winter months. They aren't busy during the week; they had to find a way to attract customers so they didn't lose business from December to March.

The building owners got a call last Thursday from one of the city offices who informed them that they had received an anonymous call about propane tanks. "My concern was that if that's a concern, there's a lot of history with using a 20-pound propane tank and everything this city does," said Bruce Paine, the manager of Terza and La Vetta.

Even though he's upset with the timing of the phone call, Paine said he understands the city is just doing their job. "Nobody's a villain. Everyone's trying to protect the public, do the right thing. In me, trying to let the community know and salvage as much as I can has turned into this," he said.

He got the idea from doing research online and saw that places in Boston and New York were using igloos to attract customers during the winter months.

"Let's be honest, it's a plastic bubble on the roof in Minnesota. It's like an ice house on the lake."

The restaurant has not received an official letter from the city asking them to shut down the igloos, but according to the Building Safety Department, a letter is in the process of being sent.