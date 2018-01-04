MiEnergy Cooperative announces peak energy alert for second day in a row

The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to $450 million, just hours before the drawing. The top prize was raised ahead of the drawing Friday night. Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million.More >>
University of Minnesota center Reggie Lynch faces suspension over an alleged violation of the school's sexual misconduct policy.More >>
A contentious copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has taken another step forward with state regulators releasing a crucial draft permit for public comment. PolyMet Executive Vice President Brad Moore calls Friday's release "a major milestone for the project" after more than 10 years of environmental review and permitting.More >>
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in the armed robbery of Sun Tan City the night of December 18.More >>
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say two people have died in a mobile home fire in Alexandria. Police say firefighters were dispatched to the home about 5 a.m. Friday and found the home fully engulfed in flames.More >>
A Rochester civilian parking control officer suffers a shoulder injury after an incident with an angry vehicle owner.More >>
A fundraiser gets underway Friday evening for a Winona puppeteer who lost his home and all of his puppets in a fire on New Year's eve.More >>
Rochester Community College and Technical College are among community colleges across the nation hoping to learn how they can prepare students for success.More >>
A popular attraction on top of a downtown Rochester bar is closing for the season. La Vetta, located at 30 3rd Street SE, has five heated igloo tents on its roof top patio. The igloos have been there since November, attracting visitors from as far as Florida and Illinois. However, the owner of the building got a call from the city last week informing them that the igloos violate city rules.More >>
Only one candidate has officially thrown his hat in the ring for Mayor of Rochester in 2018, but it's not as clear-cut as that.More >>
A Rochester civilian parking control officer suffers a shoulder injury after an incident with an angry vehicle owner.More >>
University of Minnesota center Reggie Lynch faces suspension over an alleged violation of the school's sexual misconduct policy.More >>
A study finds more people are moving to Minnesota, than moving away.More >>
The death of a Rochester man in mid-December near Peoria, Illinois has led to a plea for help from his family. It all revolves around the theft of a funeral home bag filled with cards from family and friends that they say are irreplaceable.More >>
