MiEnergy Cooperative announces peak energy alert for second day in a row

For a second day in a row, MiEnergy Cooperative is issuing a peak energy alert. The alert is to address high demand for electricity in the area.

MiEnergy will begin full load control at 4:50 p.m. Thursday for members participating in the cooperative’s load control programs. This includes peak alert account generators, manual shut down accounts and grain dryers.

Members participating in the cooperative’s program for water heaters and electric heat systems will also be controlled. Members can check out the load control status links on MiEnergy’s website, www.MiEnergy.coop, for specific control parameters. Power to electric water heaters and electric heat systems will be restored on a rolling basis beginning at 9 p.m. with full restoration by 11 p.m.

When peak alerts are announced, energy conservation is critical. The co-op encourages all members to reduce electric use.