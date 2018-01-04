MiEnergy Cooperative announces peak energy alert for second day - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

MiEnergy Cooperative announces peak energy alert for second day in a row

Posted:
RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) -

For a second day in a row, MiEnergy Cooperative is issuing a peak energy alert. The alert is to address high demand for electricity in the area.

MiEnergy will begin full load control at 4:50 p.m. Thursday for members participating in the cooperative’s load control programs. This includes peak alert account generators, manual shut down accounts and grain dryers.

Members participating in the cooperative’s program for water heaters and electric heat systems will also be controlled. Members can check out the load control status links on MiEnergy’s website, www.MiEnergy.coop, for specific control parameters. Power to electric water heaters and electric heat systems will be restored on a rolling basis beginning at 9 p.m. with full restoration by 11 p.m.

When peak alerts are announced, energy conservation is critical. The co-op encourages all members to reduce electric use.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.