Driver of horse-drawn buggy struck, killed by semi - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Driver of horse-drawn buggy struck, killed by semi

Posted:
(AP) -

The Wisconsin State Patrol says an Osseo man operating a horse-drawn buggy was struck and killed by a semi.

The crash happened on Highway 10 east of Osseo about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say 26-year-old Moses Petersheim was the only person in the buggy when it was hit from behind by the semi.

WXOW-TV says the driver of the semi, a 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minnesota man, was not hurt.

State transportation officials say the semi is owned by Scherer and Sons Trucking from St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.