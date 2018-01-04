Driver of horse-drawn buggy struck, killed by semi

The Wisconsin State Patrol says an Osseo man operating a horse-drawn buggy was struck and killed by a semi.

The crash happened on Highway 10 east of Osseo about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say 26-year-old Moses Petersheim was the only person in the buggy when it was hit from behind by the semi.

WXOW-TV says the driver of the semi, a 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minnesota man, was not hurt.

State transportation officials say the semi is owned by Scherer and Sons Trucking from St. Joseph, Minnesota.