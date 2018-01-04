High Speed Rail Commission discusses new passenger train in Red Wing

A panel of representatives from several areas touched by the rail line met to discuss the options available for another passenger train to run on the circuit.

The goal is to give more flexibility and options to people traveling between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.

The new train would run complimentary to the current Empire Builder schedule.

The process is still in its beginning phase, with research being conducted by MNdot to consider what infrastructure and capitol improvements would be needed.

After that, a study on the environmental impact would be taken into account. Only then could a train that meets all of the requirements be purchased.

The preliminary estimate of the entire project is about $110 million, and would be finished in about 4-5 years.

Kevin Roggenbuck is the Senior Transportation Planner for the Ramsey County Regional Authority. He said the purpose of the meeting was to energize commission members to speak to their state legislators and keep the ball rolling on the project.

