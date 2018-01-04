Minnesota crews harvest ice for winter carnival ice palace

Rochester Community College and Technical College are among community colleges across the nation hoping to learn how they can prepare students for success.More >>
Only one candidate has officially thrown his hat in the ring for Mayor of Rochester in 2018, but it's not as clear-cut as that.More >>
A study finds more people are moving to Minnesota, than moving away.More >>
The final permit was granted for dredging at Fountain Lake Thursday.More >>
They're calling it a "Level 2" restriction.More >>
A popular attraction on top of a downtown Rochester bar is closing for the season. La Vetta, located at 30 3rd Street SE, has five heated igloo tents on its roof top patio. The igloos have been there since November, attracting visitors from as far as Florida and Illinois. However, the owner of the building got a call from the city last week informing them that the igloos violate city rules.More >>
Rochester homeowners now have the option of purchasing protection plans in case exterior sewer or septic lines on their property break. The city partnered with Service Line Warranties of America to provide affordable monthly or annual coverage. The initial cost of an external sewer line warranty through SLWA is $7.75 per month.More >>
For a second day in a row, MiEnergy Cooperative is issuing a peak energy alert.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says an Osseo man operating a horse-drawn buggy was struck and killed by a semi. The crash happened on Highway 10 east of Osseo about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say 26-year-old Moses Petersheim was the only person in the buggy when it was hit from behind by the semi.More >>
A panel of representatives from several areas touched by the rail line met to discuss the options available for another passenger train to run on the circuit.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to shoplift ammunition from Scheels in Apache Mall.More >>
A trial has been delayed for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.More >>
Wolves possible culprits in northern Minnesota cattle deaths.More >>
The death of a Rochester man in mid-December near Peoria, Illinois has led to a plea for help from his family. It all revolves around the theft of a funeral home bag filled with cards from family and friends that they say are irreplaceable.More >>
A Rochester civilian parking control officer suffers a shoulder injury after an incident with an angry vehicle owner.More >>
