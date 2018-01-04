Police: Angry car owner assaults civilian parking control officer after multiple unpaid parking tickets

A Rochester civilian parking control officer suffers a shoulder injury after an incident with an angry vehicle owner.

According to RPD, an officer was patrolling the 800 block of 1st Street Southwest when she noticed a car with multiple unpaid parking tickets associated with it. The owner of the vehicle came out of her home, yelling at the officer to "not touch her car."

The officer explained she would tow the car unless the tickets were paid. RPD said, 26-year-old Ayor Achichol remained unruly, so the officer called police for backup.

Before an officer could arrive, the woman "shoulder checked" the officer, pushed her aside, hopped in the car, and left. Achichol claimed she was off to pay the fines, but police said that never happened.

The officer complained of shoulder pain and numbness in her hand. Police issued Achichol a citation and summons to appear for 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.