Byron company has trailer and Bobcat stolen from parking lot, no - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Byron company has trailer and Bobcat stolen from parking lot, no suspects at the time

Posted:
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities are searching for the suspect(s) who stole a Bobcat construction vehicle from a Byron business.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call from Carr's Tree Service Wednesday afternoon that a trailer carrying a 2013 Bobcat was stolen from the business parking lot. The company told deputies the crime happened some time between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.

The sheriff's office said there are no suspects at the time and there is also no surveillance video.

The trailer's value is estimated at $15,000, while the Bobcat's value is estimated at $48,000.

Carr's Tree Service is located at 695 Barbaree Lane Southeast, Byron.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.