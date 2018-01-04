Byron company has trailer and Bobcat stolen from parking lot, no suspects at the time

Authorities are searching for the suspect(s) who stole a Bobcat construction vehicle from a Byron business.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, they received a call from Carr's Tree Service Wednesday afternoon that a trailer carrying a 2013 Bobcat was stolen from the business parking lot. The company told deputies the crime happened some time between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3.

The sheriff's office said there are no suspects at the time and there is also no surveillance video.

The trailer's value is estimated at $15,000, while the Bobcat's value is estimated at $48,000.

Carr's Tree Service is located at 695 Barbaree Lane Southeast, Byron.