Lt. Governor Michelle Fischbach fights to maintain Senate seat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Republican state Sen. Michelle Fischbach has ascended to become Minnesota's lieutenant governor but won't take its higher salary as she fights to maintain her seat in the Minnesota Senate.

The automatic job change took place Wednesday after Tina Smith resigned as Governor Mark Dayton's second-in-command to join the U.S. Senate.

Republicans are anxious to keep Fischbach in the Senate as they protect a narrow majority, but Democrats have promised a lawsuit.
 

