Wolves lose heart-wrenching game to Nets 98-97

The Minnesota Timberwolves, in the midst of a hot streak with good feeling surrounding the team, say those good feelings come crashing down as they suffered an heart-wrenching, gut-punching loss to the Brooklyn Nets 98-97 on Wednesday night.

Negatives:

1. The biggest negative by far this game was the Wolves' three-point shooting. The Wolves only attempted 11 three-pointers, pretty typical for this team, but they hit only one. ONE. That three was made by Andrew Wiggins who went 1-3 from the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns went 0-4, Tyus Jones missed his lone attempt, as did Jamal Crawford, and Jimmy Butler went 0-2. Meanwhile, the Nets took 30 threes at a 46.7 percent clip making 14 for the game. Spencer Dinwiddie was 4-7, Allen Crabbe went 2-6, Quincy Acy would hit 2-5 and Joe Harris was 4-5 (he only took 7 shots). Those threes accounted for 42 points, and were the biggest factor in the win.

2. The Wolves were also significantly outscored by the Nets' bench. Harris led the way with 17 points, Acy added eight and Jarrett Allen and Nik Stauskas scored six and five. Meanwhile the Wolves were nearly outscored by Harris himself, as they only had 18 bench points, ten from Jamal Crawford and eight from Gorgui Dieng.

3. Minutes were once again a factor in this game. Four of the five Timberwolves' starters played 35 plus minutes, with Towns playing 40. Jimmy Butler 39, Jones 37 and Wiggins with 37 as well.

Positives:

1. Jimmy Butler did all he could to will the Wolves to victory but it wasn't enough. Butler scored 30 points on 7-17 shooting and 16-18 from the line. He also dealt four assists and had two steals and a block.

2. The Wolves also only had eight turnovers on the day going back to their normal ways of ball security but they had too much of an iso heavy offense as they only had 10 assists.

3. Lastly, the Wolves owned the paint, keeping them in this game, by scoring 42 points to 40 in the paint, and grabbing 44 rebounds of only 42 by the Nets. Over all though, they came up one point short.

The Wolves now face one of their toughest tests this season, and their toughest opponent since December 1, as they head to Boston to play on national television at 6 p.m. against the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics.