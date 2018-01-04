Throwback Thursday: IBM's latest in 1975 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

In January 1975, IBM launched the System/32, the first complete data processing system manufactured in Rochester since the IBM facility opened in 1958. 

This photo of the System/32 was used in an IBM news release and features workers from various fields that could use the machine. 

The news release described the machine as compact and easy to operate, consisting of "a central processing unit, memory, disk storage capacity, read/write facility, and an operator console with visual display screen, keyboard, and print capability--all in a single desk-size unit."

 It also boasted of its "improved operating capacity in less space." 

Clearly, computers have come a long way in the last 40 years.

