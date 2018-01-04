First Rochester City Council meeting of 2018 tackles Comprehensive plan

Wednesday Night saw the first Rochester City Council meeting of the year, and leaders wasted no time getting to work touching on several topics tonight.

The Planning to Succeed 2040 Comprehensive plan is coming down to the wire.

The plan has been in the works for the past three years, and it would give the city guidelines on how to promote growth in the future, but three council members are not yet ready to cast their yes votes.

There was heated debate after Councilman Mark Hickey suggested taking time to sit down and go over every single one of the more than 300 pages the plan.

Councilman Nick Campion suggested it would be more time efficient to have council members review the whole plan on their own and prepare a list of their issues before such a meeting.

Ultimately it was decided to continue the final decision for a month to give city staff and council members to iron out the remaining details.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Ardell Brede announced he would not be running for reelection this year.

Other decisions of the night included a 3 percent increase in salary for the mayor and council members, echoing the same raise for all other city employees.

The Mayor will now make $36,650 a year, Council President $27,001 and all other members $21,131.

The Council also enacted a change in how members can serve on private boards.

From now on if members serve on one, they won't be able to vote in a council capacity regarding topics that would affect their private boards.

That decision prompted Council President Randy Staver to resign from the Rochester Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Council members serve on these boards on a volunteer basis.



