Rochester City Council says there's not much it can do about missed garbage pickups

Waste Management customers are taking to social media to voice complaints about missed garbage pickups. It's standard practice that garbage companies delay services by one day during holidays, but some customers say they haven't had their garbage picked up in weeks.

Other customers say they were told their trash would be picked up on a new day, but the rescheduled pickup was also missed. Many upset customers have also sent complaints to the city council about the weeks of missed garbage pickups and are calling for an effective resolution.

"I'm a former GarbageMan customer, so I feel the pain as well as many of our other citizens," said Randy Staver, Rochester Council President.

The problems began last month when Waste Management bought out GarbageMan and absorbed thousands of new customers.



"The county actually has oversight of trash haulers within Olmsted County, they license trash haulers and they also have ordinances in place that deal with the complaint process and they are in process of doing that," says Staver.

Now, many people are anxiously waiting for a response from Waste Management which has ten days to respond to complaints. Staver says he's confident many of the problems people are experiencing will get worked out over the next few weeks.