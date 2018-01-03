Minnesota man dies in Montana avalanche - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota man dies in Montana avalanche

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP/KTTC) -

A Minnesota man died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in Montana this week.

Gallatin County officials say Weylon Wiedemann, 40, of Pine City was caught in the avalanche late Tuesday afternoon on the west side of Sage Peak.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says Wiedemann triggered the slide and was buried under three feet of snow.

Fellow riders dug him out in 12 to 15 minutes, but he died at the scene.

