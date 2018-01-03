BREAKING: Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede NOT seeking fifth term in office.

Mayor Ardell Brede says he will not be running again in 2018.

He made the announcement during his State of the City address during Wednesday night's city council meeting.

He left the podium with tears in his eyes, to a standing ovation from the crowd.

One of the biggest reasons he's cited for this decision was wanting to see his wife more often.

He's had a nearly 15 year tenure where he says the highlights have been working on the social issues.

While he does not know who will yet run, he hopes they continue his beliefs in a compassionate city.

"Somebody that will carry on some of the things that are important to me," Mayor Brede said. "Whether its things like human trafficking, the fact that you're there supporting the sisters or something..."

Mayor Brede said he was originally hoping to beat former Mayor Chuck Hazama's record of 18 years.

He ended the announcement by saying "it has been a unique honor to serve Rochester as your Mayor and while we are not Bedford Falls, "It's been a Wonderful Life"."

PREVIOUS STORY:

Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede announced his intention not to seek a fifth term in office at the State of the City address Wednesday night.

Brede has been leading Rochester since January of 2003.

More on this breaking story tonight on the KTTC news at ten.