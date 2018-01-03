Boil advisory lifted for Ostrander

Fillmore county Sheriff Tom Kaase announced the change just after noon Wednesday, after clearance from the Minnesota Health department and City of Ostrander officials.

The community had been under a boil advisory since Monday night after a heater failure in a pump house lead to pipes freezing.

Ostrander then had to go to a backup water source, but that source had been disconnected from the system for some time, and crews needed to test it for safety.

Those test results came in Wednesday.