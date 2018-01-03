Boil advisory lifted for Ostrander - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Boil advisory lifted for Ostrander

Posted:
By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
OSTRANDER, Minn (KTTC) -

Fillmore county Sheriff Tom Kaase announced the change just after noon Wednesday, after clearance from the Minnesota Health department and City of Ostrander officials.

The community had been under a boil advisory since Monday night after a heater failure in a pump house lead to pipes freezing.

Ostrander then had to go to a backup water source, but that source had been disconnected from the system for some time, and crews needed to test it for safety.

Those test results came in Wednesday.

