Chick-fil-A pegs opening date for Rochester restaurant

Chick-fil-A names it's Rochester restaurant franchise owner and pegs an opening day.

According to Chick-fil-A, the franchise owner is Matt Stockdale and the opening day is scheduled for Feb. 1. The chain's stand-alone Rochester restaurant is also looking to hire upwards of 100 employees.

The restaurant is under construction at 1201 Broadway Ave. South.

Newly named franchise owner Stockdale is thrilled to bring Chick-fil-A to the Rochester area as the chain continues its expansion into the state which began in 2013.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests with warm hospitality and handcrafted food while providing our amazing team members with opportunities to grow in leadership and service,” said Stockdale.

Stockdale is looking to hire full-time and part-time positions to work in all areas of the restaurant, including leadership positions.