Suspects burglarize store in Winneshiek County, authorities warn they could strike again

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is alerting area businesses about a burglary that occurred at an area business.

According to the sheriff's office, the burglary happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday at a store in Bluffton, Iowa. The sheriff's office believes that the burglary was unique and that, because of this, the suspects may attempt to burglarize other businesses in the near future.

There were at least two suspects involved in the burglary and deputies said the suspects seemed very familiar with the store.

The sheriff's office wants the public to be aware of what has occurred and to be extra cautious.

If you have any information regarding the burglary or if you see any suspicious activity, call authorities immediately.

This case is under investigation and no additional details will be released at this time.