Rochester's Mayo Field named Field of the Year

Rochester's Mayo Field, home to the Rochester Honkers, has been recognized as the 2017 Field of the Year by the Minnesota Park and Sports Turf Managers Association.

The award was presented to several employees of Rochester Parks and Recreation during the board meeting Tuesday.

Several improvements were made to Mayo Field in 2017. They include transitioning the three acres to low-mow bluegrass which helps to reduce weeds. Changes were also made to water management, running lanes were widened to reduce spillover, and a tiller was used late in the season to reduce springtime weeds.

Mayo Field has a long history in the Med City. Baseball fans have been gathering there for games since 1951.

