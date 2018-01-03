Rushford-Peterson teacher passes away, school to let out early for funeral

Students and staff at Rushford-Peterson High School returned to class this new year with heavy hearts.

54-year-old Mitch Thompson was set to enter his 32nd year of teaching math in Rushford before he passed away this past Saturday due to an apparent heart attack, according to his obituary.

The teacher was also a boys and girls basketball, football, and trap shooting coach at the school.

Thompson grew up in Albert Lea, and thought it was important to teach all kids to "be a good human being."

The school district announced his death New Year's Day, along with plans to let school out early this Friday for Thompson's funeral.

The ceremony will be held at the school's auditorium at 2 p.m. Friday, with a post-funeral gathering in the commons right after.

School will dismiss at 12:30 Friday.

Thompson is survived by his wife of 30 years, two sons and three grand children.

Visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m.Thursday at Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford.