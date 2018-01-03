Trial delayed for Iowa dad in death of maggot-infested baby

A trial has been delayed for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.

The delay in the trial of 28-year-old Zachary Koehn came at the request of his lawyer, who wanted more time to prepare the defense case. The trial had been scheduled to begin Wednesday. The judge set a new trial starting date of March 28 in New Hampton.

Koen and the baby's mother, Cheyanne Renae Harris, have pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Harris' trial is set to begin Jan. 31.

Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing.