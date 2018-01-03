Comprehensive plan headlines Rochester City Council's first meeting of 2018

Comprehensive plan headlines Rochester City Council's first meet - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester City Council kicks of its 2018 agenda looking to finalize a project decades in the making. 

The city's new comprehensive plan will serve as a guideline for most of the major decisions city leaders will make in the future. 

The plan will guide growth, development, and public investment through 2040. 

After three years of brainstorming and workshops, the council will have the authority to approve the plan at a public hearing Wednesday. 

Also on the agenda: a request from Rochester Public Transit to add a 90-day pass option for $120. 

Riders could activate the pass at anytime. Right now, only students have the 90-day option. 

The public currently has 30 day and one year options.  

