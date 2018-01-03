Tina Smith to be sworn in as senator Wednesday

One day after Senator Al Franken submitted his resignation from the U.S. Senate, former Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith will raise her right hand when she's sworn in as Minnesota's newest Washington legislator.

Smith will be sworn in at 11 a.m. central time Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol with the help of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Smith submitted her official letter of resignation to Governor Mark Dayton Tuesday, saying it was a "great honor to serve the people of Minnesota as our Lieutenant Governor."

