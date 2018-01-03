Tina Smith to be sworn in as senator Wednesday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Tina Smith to be sworn in as senator Wednesday

Posted:

One day after Senator Al Franken submitted his resignation from the U.S. Senate, former Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith will raise her right hand when she's sworn in as Minnesota's newest Washington legislator. 

Smith will be sworn in at 11 a.m. central time Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol with the help of former Vice President Walter Mondale. 

Smith submitted her official letter of resignation to Governor Mark Dayton Tuesday, saying it was a "great honor to serve the people of Minnesota as our Lieutenant Governor."
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.