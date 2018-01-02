Rochester Public Schools set to outsource refuse and recycling

The Rochester Public Schools board held their first meeting of the year with a reorganization of the board and approved a proposal to stop their in-house refuse and recycling services.

The school board decided to accept a proposal from Advanced Disposal for an annual cost of $290,415 with a three-year total of $871,245. The estimated costs for the extra service pick-ups, based on past history within the District, is estimated to be $1,686. This raises the estimated annual cost to $292,101.

The current annual in-house cost is estimated to be $294,415 which includes the estimated extra service pick-ups.

Michael Munoz, Rochester Public Schools Superintendent says the change is one less matter they have to address.

"Part of the discussion tonight was, is that something we should be doing," said Munoz. "Our main business is educating students, and should we be having individuals who do that for a living do that? In previous years, we've looked at it but really felt that we could do it cheaper. Based on the last bidding process, they were very comparable to what it costs us to do, so the decision tonight was to outsource that service."