Rochester Parks and Recreation clears way for an all terrain wheelchair for city park

The Rochester parks and Recreation Board met Tuesday afternoon, and part of their discussions centered around making the outdoors more accessible.

After the thumbs up from board members, the purchase is a go for a new track-chair, an all-terrain powered wheelchair, from a Minnesota company by the name of Action Trackchair.

Currently, Olmsted County has two of the same chairs, one at Chester Woods Park and one at Oxbow park.

Those are often used for the annual Veterans Hunt in November.

This nearly $12,000 purchase is part of a pilot program for the city, and is intended to give wheelchair bound residents access to park trails.

The chair will be housed at Assisi Heights but mainly used at Indian Heights park.

With more than 4,000 acres of park land in Rochester, the sky is the limit with this project.

"We will set up programs so that we can have the chair scheduled to go out," Paul Widman, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city, said. "We're learning as we go here, we want to see what the demand is and we'll set up programs accordingly."

The City's chair will be rolled off of the assembly line on January 22nd.

The hope is to get it operational soon thereafter.

The decision was heavily influenced by a member of the Rochester Youth Commission who is wheelchair bound and has used these sorts of chairs in the past.