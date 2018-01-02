Major discount retailer moves to Hayfield

The World Wide Web is a great tool for teaching, learning and communication, but it can also be a dangerous place where private information can be compromised. A local college is teaching how to identify possible hostile targets on the dark web. The Minnesota State College Southeast's Cyber and information security program has been ranked number one nationwide by GreatValueColleges.com.More >>
Fischbach confirmed in a Wednesday statement she ascended to the job, stressing she is now Minnesota's "Acting Lieutenant Governor."More >>
Rochester's Mayo Field, home to the Rochester Honkers, has been recognized as the 2017 Field of the Year by the Minnesota Park and Sports Turf Managers Association.More >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize.More >>
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is alerting area businesses about a burglary that occurred at an area business. According to the sheriff's office, the burglary happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday at a store in Bluffton, Iowa.More >>
Students and staff at Rushford-Peterson High School returned to class this new year with heavy hearts. 54-year-old Mitch Thompson was set to enter his 32nd year of teaching math in Rushford before he passed away this past Saturday due to an apparent heart attack, according to his obituary.More >>
A trial has been delayed for a northeast Iowa man whose dead 4-month-old son was found in an infant swing, his body infested with maggots.More >>
Rochester City Council kicks of its 2018 agenda looking to finalize a project decades in the making. The city's new comprehensive plan will serve as a guideline for most of the major decisions city leaders will make in the future. ..More >>
A Rochester man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to shoplift ammunition from Scheels in Apache Mall.More >>
An argument between two roommates leads to one threatening the other with a samurai sword.More >>
Many residents said they were thrilled with having someplace new to shop, but others are concerned about competition for the local grocery store.More >>
