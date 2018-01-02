MnDOT awards grant money for Dodge County highway project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation awards $18 million in grants for seven state highway projects as part of the state's Transportation Economic Development Program.

Three of the projects are in the Twin Cities metro area with the other four in Greater Minnesota, including one in Dodge County.

The project will provide a bypass lane for southbound traffic and a right-hand turn lane for northbound traffic on highway 56, about one and a half miles south of the highway 14 intersection in Dodge Center.

Once complete, this will improve access to Con-Tech Manufacturing near Dodge Center, which may result in the companies ability to add more positions.

The total cost of the project is more than $193,500, with $135,450 coming from the grant.