Frozen water service lines reported in the city of Mason City

With biting cold temperatures over recent weeks, the city of Mason City is reporting frozen water pipes at several residential and business locations.

This harks backs to 2013 to 2014 when several private water service lines froze underground between the water main and the building. The city says it is caused by deep frost as a result of prolonged extreme cold temperatures and little snow cover early in the winter season.

As temperatures remain low, Mason City urges residents to monitor their water from an inside faucet nearest to the meter. Allow water to flow for about a minute or two. The standard recommendation is to adjust the water flow to the size of a pencil, then measure the temperature. If the thermometer reads below 40 degrees, keep monitoring it. If the temperature continues to drop, consider opening a cold water faucet to allow a slow continuous stream of water to flow. Doing so should prevent the water pipes from freezing.

Contact the Mason City Engineering Department at 641.421.3605 with any questions regarding this notice. You may also contact the Water Department at 641.421.3683 to report water-related concerns.