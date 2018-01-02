RPD officer and good Samaritan tackle shop lifter at Apache Mall

A Rochester man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to shoplift ammunition from Scheels in Apache Mall.

According to RPD, some loss prevention workers approached an officer at the mall and pointed out the suspected shop-lifter, 19-year-old Dylan Sutter. When the officer tried to stop Sutter, he took off running.

The suspect continued to run from authorities through the mall until the officer and a good-Samaritan citizen were able to take Sutter down and arrest him.

Sutter faces a number of charges including 5th possession of a narcotic, theft, and damage to property among other charges.

We're told the RPD officer who helped take Sutter down did injure his knee.