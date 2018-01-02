RPD officer and good Samaritan tackle shop lifter at Apache Mall - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RPD officer and good Samaritan tackle shop lifter at Apache Mall

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to shoplift ammunition from Scheels in Apache Mall.

According to RPD, some loss prevention workers approached an officer at the mall and pointed out the suspected shop-lifter, 19-year-old Dylan Sutter. When the officer tried to stop Sutter, he took off running. 

The suspect continued to run from authorities through the mall until the officer and a good-Samaritan citizen were able to take Sutter down and arrest him.

Sutter faces a number of charges including 5th possession of a narcotic, theft, and damage to property among other charges.

We're told the RPD officer who helped take Sutter down did injure his knee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.