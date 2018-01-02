Argument between Rochester roommates leads to one grabbing a samurai sword

An argument between two roommates leads to one threatening the other with a samurai sword.

The argument happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of East Village Circle Southeast. Rochester police said the victim was trying to sleep, but his roommate's music was too loud.

Police said 28-year-old Brandon Knowles, of Rochester, was intoxicated at the time. After a verbal argument, police said Knowles picked up a samurai sword. The victim told police that's when he backed away, and Knowles hit the door with the sword.

Police say the altercation became physical as the two men began to argue.

Knowles is charged with 2nd degree assault, 5th degree domestic assault and disorderly conduct.