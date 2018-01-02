Rochester man behind bars after police chase - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man behind bars after police chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A 29-year-old Rochester man was arrested after a brief chase involving a stolen pickup truck Saturday night.

Police initially pursued the vehicle, but also called off the pursuit in this case to minimize the risk. The driver of the truck, Cody Haakenson, then lost control and went into the ditch near County Road 2 and 55th Ave. Northeast.

He's been charged with several counts related to the case.

