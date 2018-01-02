1 arrested in Rochester after a high speed chase ends with a rollover crash

Police arrested a man after a chase ended with a rolled over car.

According to the Rochester police, the chase began when police were looking for 31-year-old Phillip Berg for a restraining order violation around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police were able to locate Berg parked in his vehicle at the intersection of 4th Street and 10th Avenue Southeast.

The officer ordered him to step out at gunpoint, and Berg drove away in an attempt to flee.

The pursuit reached speeds over 60 miles-per-hour, heading east on 4th street before heading south. Police terminated the pursuit in order to minimize the risk.

Berg then lost control and flipped over at the corner of 12th Street and 15th Avenue Southeast. Berg then ran to a Cub Foods parking lot before police apprehended him.