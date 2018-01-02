Rochester police searching for two suspects involved in home invasion

Rochester police are investigating a home invasion following the beating of a 40-year-old man by two suspects.

The invasion took place Friday at 4:50 p.m., in the 1000 block of 41st Street NW.

The victim, a pastor, was in his apartment when his dog started barking. When he got up to investigate, he found two black men in dark clothing in his home. The suspects pushed him to the ground, punched him, beat him with a stick-like object, and called him a "lousy christian."

The victim told police that his dog yelped, leading him to believe the dog was kicked.

The victim had bruising on his legs, shoulders, and face. An ambulance crew treated him at the scene.