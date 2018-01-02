Mason - January 2nd Pet of the Week - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mason - January 2nd Pet of the Week

Posted:

Mason is our Paws and Claws Pet of the Week. 

Mason is a 13 month old Coonhound / Bluetick mix.

Mason came to Paws and Claws from another impound. 

Mason does well with other dogs and is very active. He loves meeting people.

