Man found injured on Minneapolis sidewalk has died

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Police say a man found injured on a sidewalk in Minneapolis has died.

Officers found the man about 2 a.m. Monday after responding to a 911 call. The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Authorities have not released a cause of death or the man's identity. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is handling the case.

