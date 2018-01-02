It's day one for Mayors of Minneapolis, St. Paul - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

It's day one for Mayors of Minneapolis, St. Paul

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -

It's a day of leadership changes in the Twin Cities.

The Mayors-elect of Minneapolis and St. Paul will be sworn in Tuesday. 

Jacob Frey defeated incumbent Betsy Hodges in a crowded race to lead Minnesota's largest city. 

He will be sworn in during a private ceremony in Minneapolis, with a public inauguration next Monday. 

Meanwhile, Melvin Carter becomes the first African-American Mayor of St. Paul after receiving just under 51 percent of the vote in November. 

Governor Mark Dayton will play a role in Carter's public inauguration at noon Tuesday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.