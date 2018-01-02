It's day one for Mayors of Minneapolis, St. Paul

It's a day of leadership changes in the Twin Cities.

The Mayors-elect of Minneapolis and St. Paul will be sworn in Tuesday.

Jacob Frey defeated incumbent Betsy Hodges in a crowded race to lead Minnesota's largest city.

He will be sworn in during a private ceremony in Minneapolis, with a public inauguration next Monday.

Meanwhile, Melvin Carter becomes the first African-American Mayor of St. Paul after receiving just under 51 percent of the vote in November.

Governor Mark Dayton will play a role in Carter's public inauguration at noon Tuesday.