Senator Al Franken officially resigns Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP/NBC/KTTC)

U.S. Senator Al Franken will officially resign Tuesday after months of speculation and allegations. 

It's been nearly a month since Franken announced he would leave office. A spokesman for the DFL senator from Minnesota says he's ending his political career in the U.S. Senate over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian turned politician says he won't give up his voice.

Franken leaves the senate nine years after he entered the legislature.

Minnesota's Lieutenant Governor, Tina Smith, will be sworn in Wednesday to replace Franken. 

