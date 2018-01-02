Wolves hot streak continues with a 114-96 victory over Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves took down the original Minneapolis-based NBA franchise, as they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-96 to continue their hot streak. The win was the Wolves second in a row, seventh win in their last eight games, and tenth win in their last 13 games. This streak all comes after a 95-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, dropping the Wolves to 14-11. Since then, they are 10-3 and have improved to 24-14 on the year and have built a 3.5 game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder for the fourth seed in the west, and are only a game and a half back of San Antonio.

Positives:

1. Andrew Wiggins had a good night overall, not just scoring the basketball. Wiggins not only scored 21 points on 7-16 from the field (however he was only 1-5 from three), but he was 6-7 from the free throw line, pulled in nine rebounds, including two offensively, dished out four assists, and collected two steals and a block without turning the ball over. He did this in 35 minutes, showing the well-rounded player he can become, and needs to be to prove this long-term max extension he was given wasn't a waste of money.

2. Jimmy Butler was his usual self scoring 28 points and leading the team in scoring. Butler was 8-14 from the field, hitting his only three-point attempt, and went 11-11 from the line. Butler also added nine assists, three boards, along with three steals and a block. However, Butler did commit seven turnovers.

3. Gorgui Dieng was outstanding off the bench and demonstrated how he can be a key bench player for the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns had his regular double-double of 16 and 13, but Dieng was pretty great off the bench as he scored 17 points in his 22 minutes, hitting seven of eight shots, going 3-4 from the charity stripe, and blocking two shots on the day.

Negatives:

1. The Wolves did an okay job defensively allowing only 96 points, but they got help by poor free throw shooting from the young Lakers. The Wolves sent the Lakers to the line 29 times, but the Lakers could hit only 20-29 free throw attempts. Although the Wolves won this game by 18, those nine points missed by the Lakers, along with shooting on 30.8 percent from three, could've made this a different ballgame.

2. In addition, the Wolves were out-rebounded by one and committed 17 turnovers, too high of a total for a game against the team with the worst record in the Western Conference. The absence of Jeff Teague and the playmaking responsibilities largely falling on Jimmy Butler was felt in Monday night's game.

3. Poor shooting from Jamal Crawford and Tyus Jones also hurt the Wolves efforts. Crawford was 1-7 from the field and 0-2 from the beyond the arc, meanwhile Tyus Jones was 1-4 and 1-3 from the arc in Monday night's game.

The Wolves are off Tuesday, but head to Brooklyn for a 6:30 game against the Brooklyn Nets, before going to Boston for a nationally televised game against the Boston Celtics.