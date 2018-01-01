125 Live gets clients moving to start off the new year

With the new year comes new goals, and 125 Live hopes to help its clients achieve them.

The year may have started out cold, but many gym-goers were feeling the burn Monday.

KTTC got to check out a mixed session that included Tai Chi, Yoga, Zumba, and boxing.

It's part of an effort to expose members to different activities they can enjoy with others.

"We wanted to create a party-like atmosphere within our club, so we're adding not only with all the extra fitness classes we're doing, but we have a social and fitness-type membership here within our facility. So, we're allowing our fitness members to actually come, as well as our social members, to incorporate part of a little like a breakfast morning-after-party," said 125 Wellness Director Ken Baerg.

Mimosas and Bloody Marys accompanied the three-hour workout, so attendees could commit to their fitness objectives while also celebrating the new year.

