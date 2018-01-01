125 Live gets clients moving to start off the new year - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

125 Live gets clients moving to start off the new year

By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

With the new year comes new goals, and 125 Live hopes to help its clients achieve them.

The year may have started out cold, but many gym-goers were feeling the burn Monday.

KTTC got to check out a mixed session that included Tai Chi, Yoga, Zumba, and boxing.

It's part of an effort to expose members to different activities they can enjoy with others.

"We wanted to create a party-like atmosphere within our club, so we're adding not only with all the extra fitness classes we're doing, but we have a social and fitness-type membership here within our facility. So, we're allowing our fitness members to actually come, as well as our social members, to incorporate part of a little like a breakfast morning-after-party," said 125 Wellness Director Ken Baerg.

Mimosas and Bloody Marys accompanied the three-hour workout, so attendees could commit to their fitness objectives while also celebrating the new year.
 

