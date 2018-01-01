Statewide minimum wage increase in effect

Across the country, many woke up on New Year's Day with a raise.18 states are increasing their minimum wage—including Minnesota.

The minimum wage went up to $9.65 an hour for large employers with an annual gross revenue of $500,000 or more. For small employers with revenues below $500,000, the minimum wage is $7.87.

Governor Mark Dayton says about 250,000 hourly workers in Minnesota will earn less than $9.65 an hour.

Douglas Nguyen, owner of Pho Chau in Rochester, tells us he has about 20 full-time and part-time employees at his restaurant. Rather than being upset, Nguyen says his employers work very hard and deserve the pay increase.

"In terms of the minimum wage increase, I have to put more hours in to cover for short staff," said Nguyen. "I come in around 3 or 4 in the morning to make the soup, and work until close at 9 o'clock p.m. every day," said Nguyen.

KTTC Newscenter also spoke with one Rochester coffee shop owner who says employees at his shop are already paid above minimum wage, but will also be getting a raise in order to stay competitive. As a result, customers may see slight increases in prices.

The gradual increases over the years have been in the works since 2014. Minnesota state law calculates increases based on inflation. Minnesota state minimum wage is higher than the federal minimum wage.