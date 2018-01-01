Sprinkler system prevents salon fire from being much worse - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sprinkler system prevents salon fire from being much worse

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A fire at A Rochester hair salon this evening could have been much worse, if not for its automatic fire alarm and sprinkler system.

It happened at 5:48 p.m. at Sola Salon on 41st Street NW.

The Rochester Fire Department says when they arrived, they found the fire was already extinguished by the sprinklers.

Nobody was injured.

The fire department estimates about $10,000 in damage, mostly for the water cleanup.

The cause remains under investigation.

