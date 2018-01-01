Boil Water advisory for Ostrander - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Boil Water advisory for Ostrander

OSTRANDER, Minn (KTTC) -

A heater failure in the Ostrander well house now has the town on a backup well.

That failure lead to frozen pipes in the primary water supply well.

Fillmore county officials say the emergency/backup well has not been used for a few years and had been disconnected from the water system.

They plan on testing the backup supply Tuesday morning, but in the meantime, officials are asking everyone using the municipal supply to boil their water.

City of Ostrander officials will give an OK once testing shows the new supply is safe.

There is no update on when the primary well might be back in service.

