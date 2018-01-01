USPS asks for help with safe delivery

The United States Postal Service is asking customers to keep their sidewalks, stairs, and mailboxes clear of snow and ice to help postal carriers.

USPS says winter storms make mail delivery very challenging for their carriers, and customers who clear a path to their home and mailbox help keep everyone safe.

Customers receiving rural, curbside or centralized mailbox delivery should also pay special attention to having a safe and clear pathway to the mailbox.

The postal service says it has instructed its carriers to refrain from delivering to locations they deem too hazardous.