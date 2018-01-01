Salvation Army Warming Center seeing steady use

Ever since frigid temperatures took over in Rochester, the homeless population has been able to stay overnight at the Salvation Army's Warming Center.

The shelter opens on nights when temperatures reach zero degrees or below.

It's been open every night since December 23rd.

The center's coordinator says about 25 people and one man's pet cat have been sleeping there, and that number continues to grow.

Plenty of volunteers have stepped up to keep it running, but it still needs some donations from the public, including blankets and quilts.

"The people who stay here are eternally grateful to the volunteers and people who make this place open, because of the places they've had to sleep and the places they would be sleeping if people didn't show up and fill these spots to keep this place running and open," said Alex Hurlebaus, the Warming Center's Coordinator.

The shelter is also always in need of food donations.

On nights when the center will be in use, it opens up at 7 p.m.

It's in the Adult Day Program building at 115 1st Ave. NE.

