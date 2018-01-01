Busted water pipe floods floors at Kahler Grand - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Busted water pipe floods floors at Kahler Grand

Posted:
By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester fire crews were busy Monday afternoon at Kahler Grand in Downtown.

A busted water line flooded parts of the mezzanine, second and third floors at about 3:30.

Fire crews helped mop things up.

Not a lot of rooms were affected, but many business offices for the hotel did sustain water damage.

No guests were evacuated.

