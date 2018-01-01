Negative temps don't scare away anglers on Silver Creek Reservoir

We are ringing in the new year with less than ideal temperatures. The cold may be keeping some people inside, but not everyone chose to celebrate 2018 within the confines of their home.

Some decided to pitch a tent and go ice fishing. Silver Lake Reservoir in Rochester had 10 tents on the water on Monday with people catching mostly perch and pike.

It was not an ideal day to be out ice fishing, but at least the wind was minimal.

Three boys drove up from Iowa for the holidays and spent Sunday ice fishing with their cousin. They caught 100 perch and one pike by 2:30 p.m.

"We're out here to just have some fun with my cousin. We're actually from Iowa. We heard there is really good fishing at this lake for perch and northern pike. You guys have way more lakes than us. We barely have any and there's lakes everywhere around here," said Michael McDonough, a young fisherman.

The ice shack the cousins fished inside makes all the difference when spending the day on the water: it's insulated and has space for a heater to keep them warm all day long.