It's a girl! First baby born in 2018 at Olmsted Medical Center

Sovimouth Khay speaks to reporters with his wife and two daughters.

A Rochester couple originally from Cambodia welcomed their daughter into the world early Monday morning.

Sokun Monyboramey Khay was born at 1:01 a.m. on January 1. She's the second daughter for parents Srey Kun Nem and Sovimouth Khay.

Weighing in at six pounds and eleven ounces, she was supposed to be born on January 13th, but apparently didn't want to miss a day of 2018.

Srey Kun went into labor around midnight on New Year's and had the baby one hour later.

The new bundle of joy's parents had originally picked a different name, but changed it after speaking to their relatives back in Cambodia. They noted the significance of the dates and numbers.

Sovimouth used to be monk for 20 years in a Buddhist temple. He spent a lot of his time reading and claimed that Buddha was born on January 1. His wife added that some families in Asia will choose to have a C-section just so they can have their baby on New Year's Day to coincide with Buddha's birth.

Buddha was born under a full moon, so Srey Kun and Sovimouth's relatives suggested incorporating that into her name. Sokun Monyboramey means "blessing" and "full moon."

"The baby is a blessing from God. The baby born that day they can give many blessing to country, to family, you know, it's very special," said Sovimouth.

Srey Kun said she actually wanted a son, but loves having a second daughter too.

Meanwhile, Sovimouth is a little worried since he'll be the only man in the house, which he now refers to as the "girl palace."

When asked if they are planning for more children, the parents didn't want to think about it. Sovimouth said once he gets enough money then they might consider it.



